Alex Murdaugh Trial: Crime scene expert, SLED special agent testify

The murder trial of Alex Murdaugh appears to be heading to a 5th week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This week the state is expected to rest it's case.

The morning began with Judge Clifton Newman explaining a decision he made yesterday.

After initially not allowing evidence about a roadside shooting involving the defendant, the judge reversed his previous decision.

Judge Newman said that the defense’s cross examination opened the door for the incident to be discussed.

When the jury was brought in the courtroom, the state called crime scene expert Kenneth Kinsey to the stand.

As we have seen all trial, the state and defense had different theories about how the murders happened.

After Kinsey’s testimony, we heard from SLED Special Agent Ryan Kelly. He responded to the roadside shooting incident back in September 2021.

The shooting is said to be an alleged suicide attempt by Alex Murdaugh.