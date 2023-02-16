Columbia couple charged with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia couple was arrested by South Carolina Department of Revenue agents today and charged with tax evasion.

Authorities say 43 year-old Misty Rose Belton is charged with four counts of tax evasion, one count of failure to pay taxes, and one count of operating with a suspended retail license. She faces five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count of tax evasion and other charges.

Belton is accused of evading $170,259 in state Sales Tax after under-reporting sales made through MA Associates, LLC, which sold vacuum systems.

Arrest warrants also allege she failed to file Sales Tax Returns for 2021, as a result owing $60,044 in Sales Tax. Her retail license was revoked on March 17, 2021, but her store was open and operational on Feb. 16, 2022.

52 year-old Michael Orlando Belton Sr., allegedly failed to file Individual Income Tax returns in 2017 and 2018, owing $6,004 after making $100,095 in taxable income.

He is charged with two counts of failure to pay taxes, file returns, and keep records. He also sold vacuum systems for Belton’s business. If convicted, he faces one year in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count.

Both are being held pending a bond hearing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.