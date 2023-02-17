Fundraiser for Kroger parking lot victim’s family

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— GoFundMe has set up an account in support of Alexandria Cress Borys’ family after a Kroger shopping center shooting in Irmo took her life.

Police say 23 year-old Christina Harrison is charged with murder after she shot and killed a stranger, Mrs. Borys, in the Kroger parking lot, then drove away from the scene. Harrison later turned herself in to police.

Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale released a statement following the shooting saying “This is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.”

If you would like to donate to support Mrs. Borys’ family in this difficult time, follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/alexandrias-memorial