Lexington man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—SC Attorney General Alan Wilson says 29 year-old Simon Manuel Gates was arrested on four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Authorities say they were led to Gates after receiving a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators say he possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Gates is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. He was arrested on Feb. 13.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.