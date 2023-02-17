National gas price: $3.42/gallon average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Most of America is paying about the same price for gas as it was last week.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.42 which equates to a one cent drop.

Demand for gas is also down, but supplies have increased.

The exact price varies from state to state, and even from neighborhood to neighborhood.

The price of gas is 12 cents more than it was a month ago and nine cents less than this time last year.