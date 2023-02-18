Columbia Metropolitan Airport announces return of American Airlines nonstop service to Miami

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officials at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) announced a return of American Airlines nonstop service to Miami.

American Airlines is restarting its nonstop service from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport to Miami International Airport (MIA) with booking now available, according to CAE.

The seasonal service will run June 3—August 12 and will allow passengers to connect flights to popular tropical locations like Jamaica, Barbados, and Aruba.

The route is currently scheduled to depart CAE at 7:25 a.m. and arrive at MIA at 9:20 a.m.

The aircraft will be an E170 or E175, with roughly 65 – 76 business and economy seats, say officials.

Of the three carriers at CAE, American Airlines offers the most nonstop flights to the following destinations:

• Charlotte, N.C.

• Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

• Miami, Fla. – Restarting June 3, 2023

• New York City, N.Y. – Restarting May 5, 2023

• Philadelphia, Pa.

• Washington, DC (Reagan National)

Routes can be booked on the American Airlines website.