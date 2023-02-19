Seven-run innings propel Clemson to sweep over Binghamton with 19-1 Win

CLEMSON, S.C. – Behind two seven-run innings and 21 hits in the game, Clemson defeated Binghamton 19-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon to complete the three-game series sweep. The Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Bearcats fell to 0-3.

Riley Bertram’s first hit and RBI as a Tiger scored the game’s first run in the second inning, then the Tigers exploded for seven runs on eight hits, including four extra-base hits, in the fourth inning. Bertram slapped a run-scoring double, then Cooper Ingle followed with a three-run homer, his first of the year. Later in the frame, Cam Cannarella, Benjamin Blackwell and Chad Fairey, who had a career-high four hits, added run-scoring singles.

In the fifth inning, Cannarella, who went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs, belted a two-run triple and scored on Blackwell’s groundout. The Bearcats got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning with a run, then Clemson responded with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by Blackwell’s two-run double and pinch-hitter Gavin Abrams’ three-run triple.

Tiger starter Jay Dill (1-0) earned the win by tossing 4.0 scoreless innings of four-hit ball with three strikeouts. Bearcat starter Ryan Bryggman (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host Charlotte on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.