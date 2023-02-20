Local Living: SC State Museum celebrates 50 years of Hip-Hop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC State Museum is celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop in the Palmetto State.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with special performances featuring Dj’s, break-dancers, graffiti and rap.

Visit HERE for more information.

The Riverdance: 25th anniversary show is making its way to Columbia this week!

Performances will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 22-23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kroger Center for the Arts.

Tickets are on sale now!

This Saturday the Saluda Shoals Park will be hosting a drive-in movie night featuring Top Gun: Maverick.

The movie begins at dark and food trucks will be available beginning at 5 p.m.!

All ages are welcome and admission is $15 per car.

Visit HERE for more info!