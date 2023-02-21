Sheriff: Man arrested in school break-ins

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office say a man who was already out on bond for another burglary is now charged with breaking into two area schools.

Deputies say on February 9th Tiberias Drayton broke into Edisto High School and broke into Carver-Edisto Middle School on February 13th.

According to investigators, Drayton caused thousands of dollars in damage to the schools and stole cash and cell phones.

Deputies say at the time of his arrest he was out on bond for burglarizing a local convenience store.