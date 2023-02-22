In-home care advocates rally at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today a group of advocates met at the State House to discuss the need for more in-home care for people living with disabilities.

Today representatives from Bayada Home Health Care met with lawmakers.

They say they are concerned that the state’s low Medicaid reimbursement makes it difficult to recruit and retain nurses and in-home care givers.

Bayada says they treat more than 38,000 patients a week with 29,000 employees.