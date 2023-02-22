NPR announces plans to layoff 10% of workforce

National Public Radio (NPR) has announced it's plans to lay off about 10% of its workforce next month.

A memo from Chief Executive John Lansing says the network is projecting a $30 million budget shortfall.

He says reducing expenses has helped with about half that but it’s not enough.

According to a spokesperson, NPR is eliminating roughly 100 positions to cover the gap.