NPR announces plans to layoff 10% of workforce
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—National Public Radio (NPR) has announced it’s plans to lay off about 10% of its workforce next month.
A memo from Chief Executive John Lansing says the network is projecting a $30 million budget shortfall.
He says reducing expenses has helped with about half that but it’s not enough.
According to a spokesperson, NPR is eliminating roughly 100 positions to cover the gap.