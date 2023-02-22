Spotify to roll out personalized voice DJ

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Spotify is planning to make it’s curated playlists a little more personal by rolling out a personalized voice DJ to announce it’s songs.

Spotify has long made music suggestions for listeners, but now it’s introducing an artificially intelligent disc jockey to mimic listening to terrestrial radio.

It comes on the heels of AI software like ChatGPT making waves in other sectors.

Spotify’s newest offering is powered by its acquisition of AI voice platform Sonatic.

It will only be available to premium subscribers for now.