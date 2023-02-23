Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years for rape conviction in LA

ABC NEWS—Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison for rape in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial.

The sentence will be served consecutively after a 23-year prison sentence he is currently serving in New York for criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape.

The judge denied Weinstein a new trial during Thursday’s hearing, following a motion from his defense that argued his conviction was based on the improper exclusion of evidence and flawed jury instructions.

A Los Angeles jury found Weinstein guilty of three of seven counts, including one count of rape of a woman identified as Jane Doe 1, late last year. He faced up to 18 years in prison.

Judge Lisa Lench sentenced Weinstein to eight years for count 1, six years for count 2 and two years for count 3, to be served consecutively.

Weinstein was accused by four women of assaulting them in hotels between 2004 and 2013 in Los Angeles. He faced two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault.

The 70-year-old former movie executive pleaded not guilty and has said all of the encounters were consensual.

Jane Doe 1 addressed the court Thursday prior to the sentencing announcement, saying Weinstein’s “selfish, disgusting actions have greatly impacted my life.”

“Before that night I was a very happy and confident woman. I valued myself and the relationship I had with God. I was excited about my future. Everything changed after the defendant brutally assaulted me,” she said. “I thought I did something wrong because he chose me that night. I thought I did something wrong for him to do that to me. I soon became invisible to myself and to the world. I lost my identity. I was heartbroken, empty and alone.”

“My rapist did that to me,” she continued.