New housing development coming to Two Notch Road

Housing development rendering

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia’s newest housing development will be on Two Notch Road, thanks to The United Way.

It’s a collaboration with the group “Homeless No More.”

The Grand Motel and Apartments will go away, and Grand Village will launch 40 new apartments.

The two bedroom and three bedroom efficiencies will help allow a range of income levels to get to use the community partnerships to help families and students too.