Richland Dist. One releases statement on student, teacher altercation

Richland Co., S.C.(WOLO)– Officials with Richland School Dist. 1 say a teacher was taken to the hospital after an altercation with a student Thursday.

A spokesperson for the district says it happened at C.A. Johnson High School when a teacher and student had a verbal exchange which escalated into a physical altercation.

Officials say the teacher was injured and taken to the hospital and later released having not sustained any serious injuries.

Columbia Police say the 16 year student is charged with assault and battery in the 2nd degree.