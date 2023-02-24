Alex Murdaugh cross-examined on lies, opioid addiction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The fifth week of the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh prepares to come to an end this evening.

The last two days, we’ve heard the defendant himself take the stand.

Against his attorney’s advice, Alex Murdaugh has been on the witness stand the past two days.

Today, Creighton Waters’ cross examination began by bringing up the defendant’s financial crimes and alleged opioid addiction.

The attorney also went over the state’s timeline from the night of the murders.

Waters asked Murdaugh why his phone showed hundreds of steps just after the state believes the murders occurred.

The cross examination also focused on the lie Murdaugh admitted to yesterday, that he was not down at the kennels on the night of the murders.

Murdaugh’s history of deception and the fact that he lied to people very close to him was brought up many times by the prosecution.

Murdaugh admitted to financial wrongdoing and drug addiction but denied multiple times that he would ever harm his wife or son.