City of Columbia to host 13th Annual Blood Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— City of Columbia is joining the American Red Cross Board of Directors to host the 13th annual Columbia Lifesavers Blood Drive on March 10 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In addition, organizers say all donors who donate blood March 1-31 will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid card by email and will be entered for the chance to win a $3000 Visa Prepaid Card.

The event will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center’s lobby.

You can make an appointment by visiting this link: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Lifesavers.