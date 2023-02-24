Europe Turns Ukranian Crisis Into Clean Energy Revolution

We all know that the war in Ukraine has has catastrophic impacts on many. Prior to the war, much of Europe was significantly dependent on Russian oil and gas for its energy. But this crisis has turned into a renewable energy boon for many parts of Europe, with wind and solar aggressively replacing the need for Russia’s oil and gas. You can read all about it here. https://www.vox.com/climate/2023/2/21/23594544/europe-electricity-natural-gas-renewable-energy-russia