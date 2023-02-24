Historic Columbia offers behind-the-scenes tours of The Babcock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Historic Columbia is hosting a behind-the-scenes tours of The Babcock on Feb. 25 at the former SC State Hospital.

Participants in the ticketed event will walk through several sections of the rehabilitated building and learn about the site over the last 140 years, say organizers.

The tours will run every hour beginning at the start of the hour from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a break for lunch. 250 guests are expected throughout the day.

Visit historiccolumbia.org for more information.