Traffic: Race for the Place road closures

Image: 'Homeless No More'

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police are asking drivers to be aware of some road closures that are set for Saturday when the ‘Race for the Place’ event is held this weekend.

The event scheduled for Saturday February 25, 2023 is a 5K run/walk that aims to raise money for the non profit organization ‘Homeless No More’.

Columbia Police say the following streets will be temporarily closed during the course of the event: Bonham Road | Wheat Streets Bonham Road | Blossom Street Heyward Road | Woodrow Street Wheat Street | Woodrow Street Wheat Street | Sims Avenue Blossom Street | Ott Road