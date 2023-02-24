Traffic: Race for the Place road closures
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police are asking drivers to be aware of some road closures that are set for Saturday when the ‘Race for the Place’ event is held this weekend.
The event scheduled for Saturday February 25, 2023 is a 5K run/walk that aims to raise money for the non profit organization ‘Homeless No More’.
Columbia Police say the following streets will be temporarily closed during the course of the event:
Bonham Road | Wheat Streets
Bonham Road | Blossom Street
Heyward Road | Woodrow Street
Wheat Street | Woodrow Street
Wheat Street | Sims Avenue
Blossom Street | Ott Road
CPD says the closures may also include interruptions to the regular traffic flow where one or more lanes could be effected. Drivers who plan to be out and about and not taking part in the event are asked to use an alternate route.