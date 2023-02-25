SC Governor and Congressman Clyburn launch Get Connected SC campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. Congressman James Clyburn have launched a new bipartisan initiative to help bring more broadband access to the state.

The campaign known as ‘Get Connected SC’ aims to invest in broadband infrastructure and bring reliable, high speed internet to every South Carolinian.

Leaders say as part of the initiative, the campaign will travel to twenty-six different communities on what they’re calling a listening tour, to get feedback from community members.

Residents are also encouraged to visit https://www.getconnectedsc.org/

Leaders say the information gathered will help shape the initiative’s five-year-plan of having stable internet access in every home in the state.