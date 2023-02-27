CDC warns of drug resistant bacteria

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The CDC is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping, and other serious stomach problems.

While typically Shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more of the antimicrobial-resistant infections in adults.