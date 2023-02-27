Gamecocks set to work out for NFL scouts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina football program will hold its annual Pro Timing Day on Monday afternoon, March 13, when 13 draft-eligible former Gamecock players are slated to work out for NFL coaches and scouts.

Those former Gamecock players expected to participate include: Nate Adkins, Christian Beal-Smith, Jalen Brooks, Eric Douglas, Sherrod Greene, Jovaughn Gwyn, Brad Johnson, Zacch Pickens, Devonni Reed, Darius Rush, Cam Smith, Josh Vann and Dylan Wonnum. Brooks, Gwyn, Pickens, Rush and Smith have been invited to the NFL Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 28 through March 6.

The event will begin in the Long Family Football Operations facility weight room (which will be closed to the media, general public and agents) at noon and conducted in the following order: Height/Weight, Wingspan, Arm, Hand, Vertical Jump, and Bench Press.

The testing will then continue in the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility at approximately 1 pm with the Broad Jump, 40-yard dash, Short Shuttle, 3-Cone drills. Following the testing, individual position drills will be conducted on the field.

The event is closed to the general public.