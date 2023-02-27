NAR: Pending home sales surpass expectations in January

According to data released today from the National Association of Realtors, pending home sales crushed expectations last month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to data released today from the National Association of Realtors, pending home sales crushed expectations last month.

This marks the largest monthly sales increase since June 2020.

The pending sales index rose by 8.1% from Dec. to Jan. beating what economists predicted, a rise of only 1%.

January’s jump follows a 1.1% rise in December.