Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

The Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear arguments on President Joe Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear arguments on President Joe Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness program.

The plan, which cancels up to $20,000 of student debt for each borrower who qualifies, has been on hold as it makes its way through the courts.

Two cases are in front of the justices. In one, six republican-led states including South Carolina, say they would be harmed financially if the program goes into effect.

The other involves two borrowers in Texas who don’t fully qualify for debt forgiveness.

Plaintiffs in both cases argue the government doesn’t have the authority to cancel loan debt under the proposed rules of the program, but the Biden administration argues that a 2003 law gives them that power, in the event of a national emergency including the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s unclear when the court will make its decision in the cases—typically rulings are released at the end of the term, usually in late June or early July.