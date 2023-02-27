Zia Cooke makes special appearance at Dunkin’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— USC Women’s Basketball player Zia Cooke made a surprise appearance at the Dunkin’ located on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce this afternoon!

The appearance was in celebration of the brand’s spring menu which features a caramel chocolate cold brew, carrot cake muffin, the fan-favorite chocolate croissant and member exclusive Irish cream-flavored coffee!

Free donuts, a prize wheel, photo opportunities and more were set up for guests to experience.

We caught up Cooke during the event.

Cooke is a member of “Team Dunkin'” the brand’s latest deal comprised of a number of student-athletes from college and universities throughout the country.