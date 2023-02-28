Canned shrimp recalled due to potential spoilage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A batch of canned shrimp has been recalled over health concerns.

Kawasho Foods U.S.A. says the product may have been under-processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The shrimp was sold at multiple retailers including Walmart, Safeway, and Alberstons.

It’s packaged in 4 oz. metal cans and the lot being recalled is “L-G-C-1-2-W-1-2-E-2-2,”with a best by date of May 12, 2026 on the bottom of the can.