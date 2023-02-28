Entenmann’s brings back classic window design packages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Entenmann’s is going back to it’s basics and bringing back the window design to packages of its baked goods.

In 2021 the company announced it would temporarily remove the cellophane window on each box that displays the treat inside.

Entenmann’s said the change was necessary, due to a supply chain disruption caused by Hurricane Ida.

Customers were very upset about the package change and took to social media to make their displeasure known.

And Entenmanns’ parent company says the window boxes are now back in stores.