Testy exchange between Murdaugh’s former law partner and defense

The murder trial for former attorney Alex Murdaugh looks to be coming to a close this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The murder trial for former attorney Alex Murdaugh looks to be coming to a close this week.

Defense Attorney Dick Harpootlian not only objected to the number of rebuttals being presented by the state but also asked the judge if the defense could have its own opportunity to reply.

Judge Newman said he did not expect that to be necessary. The first reply witness called up the state Tuesday was Alex Murduagh’s former law partner, Ronnie Crosby.

It led to some testy exchanges between the witness and the defense.

After Crosby, six more witnesses were called to the stand in the afternoon, including another law partner Mark Ball and forensic pathologist Dr. Ellen Riemer.

The jury could visit the Moselle property crime scene as early as Wednesday.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is covering the case from Colleton County and has more.