Women’s NCAA tournament 2023 schedule, locations and bracket announcement date

Below is the schedule for the 2023 women’s NCAA basketball tournament, which will include 68 teams for the second consecutive season.

The last four at-large teams and teams seeded 65 through 68 will compete in the First Four prior to the start of the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. The top 16 seeds will host first- and second-round games, as well as the First Four.

Beginning in 2023, the regional semifinals and final — the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight — will be held at two sites, with eight teams competing at each. Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina will host regionals March 24-27.

The 2023 Women’s Final Four is scheduled for March 31 and April 2 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas.

The women’s bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 12, on ESPN. ESPN Networks will broadcast each game of the tournament, and all games will be available online via the ESPN App. Check out Charlie Creme’s ESPN Bracketology for an early projection of the field, including all of the current teams considered to be “on the bubble” as part of ESPN’s projection.

Selection Sunday

March 12 (ESPN/ESPN App)

First Four

March 15-16

TBD; top 16 seeds host

First round

March 17-18

TBD; top 16 seeds host

Second round

March 19-20

TBD; top 16 seeds host

Greenville Regional

March 24-27

Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)

Seattle Regional

March 24-27

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle)

Final Four

March 31, April 2

American Airlines Arena (Dallas)