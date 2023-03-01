American Airlines: Family seating guaranteed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— American Airlines has changed its policies to guarantee children can sit next to an accompanying adult.

The issue has taken center stage since President Biden mentioned it in his State of the Union Address.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a special dashboard his department will publish next week that shows which airlines have similar guarantees at no extra cost.

United Airlines announced last week it’s working to make sure kids under 12 years old can sit with their families without additional fees.