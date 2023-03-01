CAE relaunches in-terminal therapy dog program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Metropolitan Airport is relaunching its in-terminal therapy dog program. Paws to Pet CAEnines will begin March 5.

The popular program is back after Covid-19 safety precautions prevented it from running.

Around 12 trained therapy dogs (Schnoodles, Labradoodles and Goldendoodles, Dachshund mixes, Labrador mixes and Boykin Spaniels) will be in the airport to interact with traveling passengers.

They will have needed vaccines to engage with the public. The times the dogs will be at the airport depends on the volunteer’s schedules.

If you want your dog trained to be a future therapy dog visit www.therapydogs.com.