Home prices in the U.S. fall for sixth-straight month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The newest data shows home prices in the U.S. continue to fall.

According to the U.S. National Home Price Index that was released Tuesday, housing prices fell in December for the sixth month in a row.

The national composite also declined by .8% with all of the cities in the 20-city index reporting declines, but if you compare December’s numbers to the same month in 2021, they actually nudged higher.