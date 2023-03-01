Murdaugh trial closing arguments to continue tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The end of the murder trial for former low country attorney Alex Murdaugh appears to be around the corner, but continues to drag on down in Colleton County.

The morning began with a field trip before closing statements in the afternoon.

The jurors were not allowed to discuss the case or ask questions and were informed that some aspects of the property might not look the same two years after the murders.

After the jury returned from getting a visual of the crime scene, Attorney Creighton Waters presented the state’s closing argument.

The prosecution’s case has been built around the theory that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son because of financial pressure.

Waters also pointed out the lie that Alex Murdaugh continued to tell investigators after the murders, that he was not at the crime scene on the night Maggie and Paul were killed.

After being confronted with video evidence proving otherwise during this trial, the defendant confessed to being present at the kennels when testifying but continues to deny that he committed the murders of his wife and son.