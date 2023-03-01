Sumter Co. coroner releases names of individuals left unclaimed

Sumter County, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker is asking for members of the public to take a good look at a list of individual’s listed below.

Officials say the names on this list are all of the people who have passed away, but have yet to be claimed by family members through the Coroner’s Office.

Baker is asking anyone who is the next of kin to any of the deceased listed below, to come forward and contact the Sumter County Coroner’s Office at (803) 436-2111.

Anyone of the individuals who have not been claimed by family members will be honored during a memorial service that the Coroner’s Office says will be held at later date.

Eugene Miles

Date of Birth 03/06/1931

Date of Death 05/13/2017

Dace Gordon Pruitt

Date of Birth 11/11/1969

Date of Death 10/25/2017

Steve Allen Singletary

Date of Birth 09/20/1956

Date of Death 09/15/2020

Patricia Frickey

Date of Birth 08/15/1951

Date of Death 10/02/2020

Jennifer Marie Twachtman

Date of Birth 06/30/1948

Date of Death 04/27/2021

Ronald Edward Fulvi, II

Date of Birth 03/28/1944

Date of Death 09/22/2021

Erenest Simmons

Date of Birth 03/05/1949

Date of Death 01/05/2022

Laura Ann Thorpe

Date of Birth 07/13/1964

Date of Death 09/20/2020

Debra Brown

Date of Birth 12/17/1952

Date of Death 10/17/2022