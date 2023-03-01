Sumter Co. coroner releases names of individuals left unclaimed
Sumter County, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker is asking for members of the public to take a good look at a list of individual’s listed below.
Officials say the names on this list are all of the people who have passed away, but have yet to be claimed by family members through the Coroner’s Office.
Baker is asking anyone who is the next of kin to any of the deceased listed below, to come forward and contact the Sumter County Coroner’s Office at (803) 436-2111.
Anyone of the individuals who have not been claimed by family members will be honored during a memorial service that the Coroner’s Office says will be held at later date.
- Eugene Miles
Date of Birth 03/06/1931
Date of Death 05/13/2017
- Dace Gordon Pruitt
Date of Birth 11/11/1969
Date of Death 10/25/2017
- Steve Allen Singletary
Date of Birth 09/20/1956
Date of Death 09/15/2020
- Patricia Frickey
Date of Birth 08/15/1951
Date of Death 10/02/2020
- Jennifer Marie Twachtman
Date of Birth 06/30/1948
Date of Death 04/27/2021
- Ronald Edward Fulvi, II
- Date of Birth 03/28/1944
- Date of Death 09/22/2021
- Erenest Simmons
Date of Birth 03/05/1949
Date of Death 01/05/2022
- Laura Ann Thorpe
Date of Birth 07/13/1964
Date of Death 09/20/2020
- Debra Brown
Date of Birth 12/17/1952
Date of Death 10/17/2022
- John Orr
Date of Birth 12/19/1941
Date of Death 11/18/2022