Tooth fairy paying $6.23 average per tooth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to an annual tooth fairy poll from Delta Dental, the price that the tooth fairy is shelling out for lost teeth is rising!

Lost teeth cost 16% more than this time a year ago with kids expecting the tooth fairy to leave an average of $6.23 under their pillows.

The poll has been around for 25 years and has seen a 379% price surge since it’s inception.

Delta Dental says if the trend continues a lost tooth could be worth $30 in 2048.