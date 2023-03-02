Clemson falls to No. 18 North Carolina in ACC Tournament

Greensboro, N.C. – Despite a career-high-tying 27 points from Amari Robinson, Clemson fell 68-58 at the hands of #18/19 North Carolina in the second round of the Ally ACC Women’s Tournament on Thursday night. The win moves the Tar Heels to 21-9 on the year, while the loss drops the Tigers to 17-15 and ends their time in the ACC tournament.

Robinson led all scorers and recorded 17 of her 27 points in the first half, making her first five shots and first six free throws. Daisha Bradford and Eno Inyang each finished with seven points, and Ruby Whitehorn pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

The teams traded runs early in the first, but North Carolina opened a seven-point advantage. The Tigers clawed back, however, holding the Tar Heels scoreless for nearly 3:00 and cutting the lead to one at 18-17. The Tar Heels outscored the Tigers over the final 90 seconds of the quarter to take a 24-19 lead after the game’s first 10.

Robinson continued to carry the Tigers through the second quarter, until a three-pointer from Whitehorn cut the North Carolina lead to three at 29-26. The Tar Heels went on an 8-0 run, however, to push the lead to 12, before the Tigers cut it back to eight heading into halftime trailing 40-32.

North Carolina opened a 10-point lead with 7:00 to go in the third, before the teams traded baskets over the next 4:00 of game time. The Tar Heels stretched the lead to 14, before Clemson ended the quarter on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 53-46 heading into the final 10 minutes.

The Tar Heels held the seven-point advantage for the first half of the fourth quarter, before pushing the lead back to 11 at the game’s final media timeout. Robinson used an and-one to cut the lead back to eight with 4:00 to go, but the Tigers couldn’t get the key stops they needed down the stretch, falling 68-58.

Clemson will now await its postseason fate on Selection Sunday, March 12.