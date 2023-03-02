Murdaugh trial nears conclusion as jury begins deliberations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— After 28 days, the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh is nearing it’s conclusion in Colleton County.

Hearing the defense’s closing argument and the state’s final argument, the jury then retired to deliberate where they will decide the fate of the former lowcountry attorney.

Around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Judge Clifton Newman finished giving instructions to the jury.

This morning, the jury pool was whittled down to one alternate after a juror was dismissed for allegedly discussing the trial.

After the remaining jurors were seated, Attorney Jim Griffin presented the defense’s closing argument.

He told the jury that he did not believe the state had proved Alex Murdaugh guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and only relied on circumstantial evidence and theories.

However, Griffin did concede that the defendant did lie about an important part of the case—the kennel video and being at the crime scene shortly before the murders occurred.

After Griffin finished his closing argument, Jim Meadors presented the state’s final argument before the jurors were then dismissed to deliberate.

Murdaugh faces four charges total, two murder charges and two charges of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

For now, we await the verdict.