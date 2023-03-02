North Charleston Police partnering with anti-hate crime initiative

South Carolina still does not have a hate crime law, but one law enforcement agency is taking steps to prevent those incidents in the low country.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina still does not have a hate crime law, but one law enforcement agency is taking steps to prevent those incidents in the low country.

The North Charleston Police Department says it is taking part in the Safe Place initiative.

The program used in communities across the country allows businesses to display a decal that lets people know they can enter that location and find support and notify police if they feel like they have been the victim of a hate crime.