RCSD: Body found near wood line in Blythewood

Richland deputies responded to a body found found near the wood line in Blythewood.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland deputies responded to a body found found near a wood line in Blythewood.

Authorities were called to the 100 block of Blythewood Road around 10:45 a.m. today.

The body has no obvious signs of trauma, say deputies.

An autopsy will determine how the man died.