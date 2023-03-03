Alex Murdaugh’s legal team hold news conference following guilty verdict

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Alex Murdaugh’s Defense Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin held a news conference in front of the Colleton County Courthouse following today’s guilty verdict.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2021 double murder case of his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh.

Attorney Dick Harpootlian says,

“I’m somebody that’s prosecuted and defended a bunch of death penalty cases. Clearly you never do it in a circumstantial case because 99 times out of 100 a jury is not going to sentence somebody to death without a ‘I saw him do it’, he confessed or great forensic evidence [is presented] at the minimum. They had none of that here.”

Murdaugh’s defense team says they will file an appeal in 10 days.