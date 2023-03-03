Fairfield Co. deputies arrest grand larceny suspects
Fairfield, SC (WOLO) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men charged with Grand Larceny after items were swiped from a hunting property not far from Lake Wateree.
Authorities say 37 year old Michael P. McLemore, Sr. and 33 year old Joshua Shealy are accused of stealing several items from the property including a small farm truck, an ATV and a chain saw. Officials say they believe the items were stolen between February 19-20 of 2023 and say their investigation helped them develop the duo as suspects in the thefts.
McLemore and Shealy were arrested in Richland County on February 21, 2023. McLemore was taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center, while Shealy was placed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where officials say he is currently being held on unrelated charges. However, authorities say he will be transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center once he is released.
“We are pleased be have been able to make these arrests in this case. I’m also proud that we were able to return this stolen property to the victims. I want to thank the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership in these arrests. I also want to thank our deputies and investigators for all of their hard work. We’ve had several major investigations ongoing for the past several weeks and they’ve been working overtime to see that justice is being served.”