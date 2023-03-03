Fairfield Co. deputies arrest grand larceny suspects

Fairfield, SC (WOLO) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men charged with Grand Larceny after items were swiped from a hunting property not far from Lake Wateree.

Authorities say 37 year old Michael P. McLemore, Sr. and 33 year old Joshua Shealy are accused of stealing several items from the property including a small farm truck, an ATV and a chain saw. Officials say they believe the items were stolen between February 19-20 of 2023 and say their investigation helped them develop the duo as suspects in the thefts.

Image: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office (picture of Grand Larceny suspect Michael P. McLemore, Sr)

McLemore and Shealy were arrested in Richland County on February 21, 2023. McLemore was taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center, while Shealy was placed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where officials say he is currently being held on unrelated charges. However, authorities say he will be transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center once he is released.

Officials tell us all of the stolen items were located and returned to their rightful owners a day after the two men were taken into custody. The farm truck was found in Fairfield County, while the ATV was located in Kershaw County and the chain saw recovered in Richland County. On February 22, 2023, FCSO investigators were able to recover the farm truck in Fairfield County, the ATV was recovered in Kershaw County, and the chain saw was recovered in Richland County.