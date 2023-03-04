Boston on Wooden Award national ballot

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior Aliyah Boston earned a spot on the 2023 John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s National Ballot, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced today on ESPN.com. She has appeared on the national ballot every year of her career, and she won the award in 2022.

The two-time SEC Player of the Year and the reigning National Player of the Year, Boston is the only player in the country ranked in the top five of both offensive and defensive player rating, leading the SEC in both categories. Her 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game on the season go up dramatically against ranked opponents to 16.8 points and 11.7 rebounds. Her 19 double-doubles rank sixth in the NCAA, and she is 22nd with a .573 field goal percentage. Despite playing just 25.6 minutes per game, Boston is among the NCAA top 30 in rebounding average and blocks per game (2.0).

The Wooden Award national ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players during voting that will take place March 14-21 with the voters taking into consideration a player’s entire season of play as well as the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The finalists for the 2023 Wooden Award will be announced on March 29, and the winner of the 2023 John R. Wooden Award will be presented in Los Angeles in April.

No. 1/1 South Carolina is back in action in the SEC Tournament semifinals against Ole Miss at 4:30 p.m. today at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Stay tuned to GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for more information on the 2022-23 season.

2023 Wooden Award National Ballot

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana

Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Haley Jones, Stanford

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Diamond Milleer, Maryland

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul

Alissa Pili, Utah

Maddy Siegrist, Villanova

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville