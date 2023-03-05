No. 23 Gamecocks take Sunday game, rivalry series over Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 23 South Carolina hit three home runs in the first four innings in its 7-1 victory over Clemson at Founders Park on Sunday afternoon. The Gamecocks, who won the series 2-1, improved to 11-1, while the Tigers dropped to 5-6.

After the Gamecocks grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Riley Bertram laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the second inning to tie the score. South Carolina regained the lead in the bottom of the second inning on Gavin Casas’ leadoff home run.

Casas lined a two-run homer, his second of the game, in the fourth inning, then Talmadge LeCroy followed with a solo homer to up the Gamecock lead to 5-1. Caleb Denny’s double in the fifth inning added a run, then the Gamecocks scored a run in the eighth inning on LeCroy’s single.

James Hicks (3-0) earned the win in relief by pitching the final 5.0 innings, while Tiger starter Billy Barlow (0-1) suffered the loss.

Cam Cannarella, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games, won the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson’s series MVP. He was 6-for-13 with three doubles, two RBIs and a steal in three games. LeCroy won the Tom Price Award as South Carolina’s series MVP.

The Tigers return home to play two midweek games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Tuesday against East Tennessee State at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.