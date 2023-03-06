Columbia man arrested in shooting incident after fleeing scene

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry deputies arrested 28 year-old Tyrell Rakeem Sanders for a shooting incident that happened on Gray Street, in the Helena Community.

Investigators say Sanders fired shots using a long gun and then fled the scene in a Nissan Murano. No one was hit by the rounds.

Sanders was later located after his vehicle was discovered near I 20 and Broad River Road in Columbia early Sunday afternoon.

He was arrested after a chase from Richland County to Newberry on Interstate 26 led him to lose control of the vehicle and crash. No other citizens were involved in the accident.

An assault rifle, believed to be used in the Friday afternoon shooting, was found in his car.

Sanders has a lengthy record and is prohibited by state and federal laws from possessing a firearm, say authorities.

He is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.