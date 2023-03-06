FBI investigating death of female passenger on Carnival cruise ship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A cruise ship passenger’s “suspicious death” is being investigated by the FBI Columbia field office.

The female was found unresponsive while onboard the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship, say authorities. The ship’s voyage to Nassau, Bahamas began on Feb. 27.

Authorities say the crew members attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was ultimately pronounced dead on the ship. There were no threats to the other passengers’ safety.

The ship returned to Charleston on March 4.