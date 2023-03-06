New details emerge in Alex Murdaugh’s botched suicide attempt

Shortly after he was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife and son, new details are coming out about Alex Murdaugh's botched suicide attempt.

Curtis Eddie Smith, a former client of Murdaugh, is charged with multiple crimes including conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and assisted suicide.

In September 2021, Murdaugh said he was shot in the head in Hampton County while changing a tire.

He later claimed he asked Smith to shoot him so his remaining son, Buster could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

But Smith claims he never shot Murdaugh. He also claims there was never any mention of a plan for Buster to collect any insurance money.

Smith has not yet entered a plea. Murdaugh’s attorneys plan to appeal the sentencing.