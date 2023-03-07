Buster Murdaugh files police report, claims media harassment

Alex Murdaugh’s son Buster says he is being harassed by the media in the days following his father’s guilty verdict.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Alex Murdaugh’s son Buster says he is being harassed by the media in the days following his father’s guilty verdict.

According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report, Murdaugh contacted law enforcement on Sunday regarding a specific photo of him in the New York Post which showed him inside his residence in Hilton Head.

So far no one has been arrested.