Girl Scouts meet Governor McMaster at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster got some very special visitors this afternoon at his office at the State House.

A group of Girl Scouts had the chance to meet with the Governor today.

They are spending the next two days at the State House as part of the Girl Scouts Honorary Legislative Page Program.