Tesla slashes prices for Model S and Model X vehicles

If you’ve been looking to buy a Tesla, but can’t commit to the price tag, now’s your chance!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’ve been looking to buy a Tesla, but can’t commit to the price tag, now’s your chance!

The company has announced it’s trimming prices for two of its most expensive vehicles.

According to their website, the Model S and the Model X are down 4-9%.

This follows another steep price cut from the company in January that took up to 20% off the starting price of the vehicles.